Live updates: USMNT playing France in 2024 Olympics opener

What to Know Olympic men's soccer features mostly U23 players, though three exceptions are permitted.

The USMNT has Walker Zimmerman (31), Miles Robinson (27) and Djordje Mihailovic (25) as its three overage players.

The stacked France squad is head coached by soccer legend Thierry Henry.

The U.S. men's national team opens its journey at the Paris Olympics against France, one of the nations expected to medal due to its deep squad.

Head coached by Marko Mitrovic, the U.S. is led by Walker Zimmerman, Tanner Tessman and Gianluca Busio while France boasts Alex Lacazette, Michael Olise and Desire Doue, among other young stars.

Follow along for live updates of the game at the Stade de Marseille: