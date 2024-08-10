Live updates: US women's basketball, volleyball chasing gold on final day of 2024 Olympics

What to Know
- China leads the gold medal count on the final day of the Paris Olympics with 40, two ahead of Team USA's 38.
- The U.S. women's volleyball team is battling Italy in the gold medal match as it seeks to repeat as champions from Tokyo.
- Team USA women's basketball will battle France in the gold medal game a day after the men's side triumphed over Les Bleus in a historic matchup.
- The U.S. men's water polo team earned bronze by beating Hungary in a penalty shootout.
- Cycling, weightlifting and wrestling also have medal events, along with women's modern pentathlon and handball.
- Paris will wrap up with the Closing Ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.
The final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics will feature the U.S. women's basketball and volleyball squads going for gold ahead of the Closing Ceremony. Follow along for live updates: