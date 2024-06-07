US Olympic Swim Trials: How to watch, schedule, tickets

The pressure is on for swimmers hoping to secure a spot on Team USA’s 2024 Paris Olympics roster.

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will determine which 52 athletes will get to represent their country on the international stage, with over 700 men and women battling it out in the pool.

Fans can look forward to seeing stars such as Katie Ledecky, Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, Lilly King and many others as they try to lock in spots in Paris.

On the men’s side, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy and Bobby Finke are among the favorites hoping to land a spot on the coveted team.

As athletes head to Indiana, here's how fans can tune in to the action:

When is the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials?

The trials are taking place from Saturday, June 15, to Sunday, June 23.

Where are the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials?

The trials are going to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The stadium is home to the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

How to watch the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials will air live on NBC.

The event will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

What is the schedule for the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials?

The 2024 event schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 15

Women's 100 Butterfly

Women's 400 Freestyle

Men's 100 Breaststroke

Men's 400 Freestyle

Sunday, June 16

Men's 200 Freestyle

Men's 400 IM

Women's 100 Breaststroke

Men's 100 Backstroke

Women's 200 Freestyle

Monday, June 17

Women's 400 IM

Women's 100 Backstroke

Men's 800 Freestyle

Tuesday, June 18

Men's 200 Butterfly

Men's 100 Freestyle

Women's 1500 Freestyle

Women's 100 Freestyle

Men's 200 Breaststroke

Wednesday, June 19

Women's 200 Breaststroke

Men's 200 Backstroke

Women's 200 Butterfly

Thursday, June 20

Women's 200 Backstroke

Men's 50 Freestyle

Men's 200 IM

Friday, June 21

Men's 100 Butterfly

Women's 200 IM

Women's 800 Freestyle

Saturday, June 22

Women's 50 Freestyle

Men's 1500 Freestyle

How to get tickets for the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

On usaswimming.org, fans will have the option to purchase tickets for a single session, single-day, or all-session throughout the trials.

The site notes that each day has a preliminary session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with races to determine who will advance to the semifinals and finals.

The semifinals and finals sessions take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with an Olympian named to Team USA every night.

Preliminary sessions start at $15 while finals start at $35.

Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek.

