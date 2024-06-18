Live updates: US Olympic Swim Trials Day 4 features several stars

A general view of the preliminaries of the men’s 100m breaststroke on Day 1 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 15, 2024, in Indianapolis.

What to Know Caeleb Dressel placed second in his men's 100m freestyle heat behind Jack Alexy

Katie Ledecky will compete in women's 1500m prelims

Tuesday's early events include the men's 200m butterfly, men's 100m freestyle, women's 1500m freestyle, women's 100m freestyle and men's 200m breaststroke

Day 4 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials features two of Team USA's biggest athletes who have their eyes on gold in Paris.

Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky are competing in the prelims at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Tuesday. The early schedule features prelims for five events with more action to come Tuesday night.

Keep up with the latest news from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials below as Team USA swimmers aim to punch their tickets to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.