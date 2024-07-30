Trending

Breaking

Source: Giants finalizing Cobb trade with Guardians
2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA advances: Men's soccer onto Olympic knockout stage for first time since 2000

Djordje Mihailovic and Kevin Paredes scored in the first half and the Americans didn't look back in their second win of the 2024 Olympics

By Steve Coulter and James Robson | The Associated Press

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Kevin Paredes scored two goals as the United States advanced to the quarterfinals of the Olympic men’s soccer tournament for the first time since Sydney 2000 by beating Guinea 3-0 on Tuesday.

Victory in Saint-Etienne ended a 24-year wait for the U.S. to reach the knockout phase and it will play Morocco in the quarterfinals in Paris on Friday.

play
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

First-half goals from Djordje Mihailovic and Paredes put the Americans on course for the next round. Paredes sealed the win with his second after the break.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 14 hours ago

Live updates: Team USA takes gold in team gymnastics, US women's rugby wins historic bronze

2024 Paris Olympics 33 mins ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Simone Biles wows in her floor routine in team competition

The U.S. advanced in second place behind Group A-winner France, which beat New Zealand 3-0.

France plays Argentina in the quarterfinals in a repeat of the World Cup final in 2022. The game is in Bordeaux on Friday.

The Americans will take on Morocco

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us