US men's rugby eliminated in Olympic quarterfinals, will not medal

Team USA will not medal in men's rugby in Paris.

The Eagles on Thursday fell to Australia 18-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, ending a chance to at least claim a bronze medal in the competition.

Australia will move onto the semifinals on Saturday, July 27, where it will play two-time gold medalists Fiji.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Eagles, though, haven't played their last game. They will play Ireland on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET in the first of two placement games.

They can finish the tournament as high as fifth place or as low as eighth place, depending on the result between New Zealand and Australia.

Fiji, Australia, South Africa and France are the four semifinalists, though one will not medal.

Team USA has not yet medaled in men's rugby since it entered the Olympics in 2016.