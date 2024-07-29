(Left to right) Stephen Nedoroscik celebrates Team USA’s win in men’s gymnastics, Nyjah Huston and Jagger Eaton win bronze and silver in street skateboarding, Breanna Stewart plays in the U.S. vs. Japan basketball match.

In another exciting day at the Paris Olympics, the United States broke a 16-year medal drought in men's gymnastics, made it to a rugby semifinal round for the first time in Olympic history and racked up medal wins in swimming, skating and more.

The competition continues on Tuesday and runs until Aug. 11.

From hard-fought victories to devastating defeats and more, here's a look back at Monday's highlights:

US men take team gymnastics bronze, ending 16-year medal drought

Team USA men's gymnastics made it on the podium in the team final for the first time since 2008, ending the 16-year drought in the team competition with the bronze.

The Americans posted a total of 257.793 points to edge Britain. The Japanese men’s team claimed gold with an epic comeback over its top rival China, who took the silver.

Team USA's stellar showing was a welcome improvement from Saturday's qualifying round, with the mostly green Olympic team of Frederick Richard, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Asher Hong and pommel horse "secret weapon" Stephen Nedoroscik hitting all of their routines.

Next up, Richard and Juda will compete in the all-around final and Nedoroscik in the pommel horse final.

Japan, USA's Eaton, Huston top men's skateboard street

Yuto Horigome of Japan successfully defended his Olympic gold medal in Paris after a gnarly final in which he earned the highest single-trick score. Americans Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston won silver and bronze.

Canada’s McIntosh crushes 400m IM for gold, American swimmers nab silver and bronze

In an all-North American podium, Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant of Team USA finished silver-bronze in women's 400m individual medley behind Summer McIntosh, the 17-year-old Canadian phenom and now first-time Olympic gold medalist.

American swimmers won four medals at the Olympics Monday, but none of them gold. Besides Grimes and Weyant, Ryan Murphy took a bronze in the 100-meter backstroke, and Luke Hobson earned a bronze of his own in the 200 freestyle.

USA's Ryan Murphy earns seventh Olympic medal in 100m backstroke

American backstroke great Ryan Murphy hung on for a bronze medal in the men’s 100m backstroke final, behind Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Xu Jiayu of China.

Novak Djokovic bests Rafael Nadal in Round 2 rumble

On the clay court where he won 14 French Open titles, Rafael Nadal likely bid adieu to Roland Garros on Day 3 of the Paris Olympics. First seed Novak Djokovic bested Nadal 6-1, 6-4 to punch his ticket to Round 3.

After the defeat, the two-time Olympic champion was weary of being asked about his future. And he's still playing at the Olympics, pairing with Carlos Alcaraz in doubles for Spain.

USA women's basketball launches bid for 8th straight Olympic gold with win over Japan

A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were dominant down low for the U.S. women's basketball team, which ran its Olympic winning streak to 56 games with a 102-76 win over Japan in its Paris debut. The U.S. women are pursuing an unprecedented 8th straight Olympic basketball gold in Paris.

Women's rugby: Team USA tops Great Britain 17-7 to advance to semis for first time

Ilona Maher created a try and almost scored another as the U.S. women's rugby sevens team reached the Olympic semifinals for the first time with a 17-7 win over Britain on Monday.

They'll face the defending champs, New Zealand, for a spot in the gold-medal match.

Triathlon training canceled again amid ongoing Seine water quality concerns

Dr. Victoria Lynch, a postdoctoral research fellow at Columbia University and an environmental epidemiologist, explains the factors that race organizers will consider when determining whether it will be safe for Olympians to swim in the Seine.

Concerns about the water quality in the Seine River led officials to call off the swimming portion of an Olympic triathlon training session for a second straight day.

Organizers overseeing the event at the Paris Games are optimistic that triathletes will be able to swim in the city’s famed waterway when the competition starts Tuesday.

The sport’s governing body, World Triathlon, its medical team and city officials are banking on sunny weather and higher temperatures to bring levels of E. coli and other bacteria below the necessary limits to stage the swim portion of the race, which also includes biking and running.

World Triathlon made the decision to cancel the swim workout early Monday following a meeting over water quality in the Seine, which is closely linked to the weather. Rain deluged Friday’s opening ceremony and showers persisted Saturday.