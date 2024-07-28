Monday at the 2024 Olympics: Top medal events to watch on Day 3

Nineteen medal events are scheduled for Monday in Paris on Day 3 of the 2024 Olympics.

The USA men's gymnastics team will be competing in the men's team final competition at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on Monday.

In addition to the medal events on Monday, Team USA women's basketball begins its group stage against Japan at 3 p.m. ET. /Noon PT. You can watch the game on USA network, on Peacock, or at the link here.

You can always view the latest, updated schedule here.

How to watch the medal events on Day 3 of the Paris Olympics