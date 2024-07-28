Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

Monday at the 2024 Olympics: Top medal events to watch on Day 3

Men's gymnastics, swimming, street skateboarding, and fencing highlight a busy day at the Paris Olympics Monday.

By NBC New York Staff

Share
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Nineteen medal events are scheduled for Monday in Paris on Day 3 of the 2024 Olympics.

The USA men's gymnastics team will be competing in the men's team final competition at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on Monday.

In addition to the medal events on Monday, Team USA women's basketball begins its group stage against Japan at 3 p.m. ET. /Noon PT. You can watch the game on USA network, on Peacock, or at the link here.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

You can always view the latest, updated schedule here.

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 27

The history of Olympic medals, explained: What to know for Paris

Gymnastics Jun 10

How scoring works for artistic gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics

How to watch the medal events on Day 3 of the Paris Olympics

TIME (ET)EVENTLIVE TV CHANNELSTREAMING / LIVE LINK
3:30 a.m. ETShooting - Women's Air RifleNone scheduledPeacock and here
5:00 a.m.Diving – Men's Synchronized 10m PlatformNBCPeacock and here
5:00 a.m.Equestrian – Team EventingUSAPeacock and here
6:00 a.m.Shooting – Men's Air RifleNone scheduledPeacock and here
8:10 a.m.Cycling – Men's Mountain BikingUSAPeacock and here
9:00 a.m.Equestrian - Individual EventingNone scheduledPeacock and here
10:48 a.m.Archery – Men's TeamNone
(reair on USA)		Peacock and here
11:00 a.m.Skateboarding – Men's Street - FinalE!Peacock and here
11:18 a.m.Judo – Women’s Lightweight (57 kg/125 lbs.None scheduledPeacock and here
11:20 a.m.Canoe Slalom – Men's C-1E!Peacock and here
11:30 a.m.Gymnastics – Men's Team CompetitionNBCPeacock and here
11:49 a.m.Judo – Men’s Lightweight (73 kg/161 lbs.None scheduledPeacock and here
2:30 p.m.Swimming – Women's 400m Individual MedleyNBCPeacock and here
2:40 p.m.Swimming – Men's 200m FreestyleNBCPeacock and here
2:50 p.m.Fencing – Women's Individual Sabre- Medal BoutsNone
(reair on E!)		Peacock and here
3:15 p.m.Fencing – Men's Individual Foil- Medal BoutsNone
(reair on E!)		Peacock and here
3:19 p.m.Swimming – Men's 100m BackstrokeNBCPeacock and here
3:25 p.m.Swimming – Women's 100m BreaststrokeNBCPeacock and here
3:41 p.m.Swimming – Women's 200m FreestyleNBCPeacock and here

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us