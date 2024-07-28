Monday at the 2024 Olympics: Top medal events to watch on Day 3

Nineteen medal events are scheduled for Monday in Paris on Day 3 of the 2024 Olympics.
The USA men's gymnastics team will be competing in the men's team final competition at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on Monday.
In addition to the medal events on Monday, Team USA women's basketball begins its group stage against Japan at 3 p.m. ET. /Noon PT. You can watch the game on USA network, on Peacock, or at the link here.
You can always view the latest, updated schedule here.
How to watch the medal events on Day 3 of the Paris Olympics
|TIME (ET)
|EVENT
|LIVE TV CHANNEL
|STREAMING / LIVE LINK
|3:30 a.m. ET
|Shooting - Women's Air Rifle
|None scheduled
|Peacock and here
|5:00 a.m.
|Diving – Men's Synchronized 10m Platform
|NBC
|Peacock and here
|5:00 a.m.
|Equestrian – Team Eventing
|USA
|Peacock and here
|6:00 a.m.
|Shooting – Men's Air Rifle
|None scheduled
|Peacock and here
|8:10 a.m.
|Cycling – Men's Mountain Biking
|USA
|Peacock and here
|9:00 a.m.
|Equestrian - Individual Eventing
|None scheduled
|Peacock and here
|10:48 a.m.
|Archery – Men's Team
|None
(reair on USA)
|Peacock and here
|11:00 a.m.
|Skateboarding – Men's Street - Final
|E!
|Peacock and here
|11:18 a.m.
|Judo – Women’s Lightweight (57 kg/125 lbs.
|None scheduled
|Peacock and here
|11:20 a.m.
|Canoe Slalom – Men's C-1
|E!
|Peacock and here
|11:30 a.m.
|Gymnastics – Men's Team Competition
|NBC
|Peacock and here
|11:49 a.m.
|Judo – Men’s Lightweight (73 kg/161 lbs.
|None scheduled
|Peacock and here
|2:30 p.m.
|Swimming – Women's 400m Individual Medley
|NBC
|Peacock and here
|2:40 p.m.
|Swimming – Men's 200m Freestyle
|NBC
|Peacock and here
|2:50 p.m.
|Fencing – Women's Individual Sabre- Medal Bouts
|None
(reair on E!)
|Peacock and here
|3:15 p.m.
|Fencing – Men's Individual Foil- Medal Bouts
|None
(reair on E!)
|Peacock and here
|3:19 p.m.
|Swimming – Men's 100m Backstroke
|NBC
|Peacock and here
|3:25 p.m.
|Swimming – Women's 100m Breaststroke
|NBC
|Peacock and here
|3:41 p.m.
|Swimming – Women's 200m Freestyle
|NBC
|Peacock and here