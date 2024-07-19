The world's top tennis players are getting ready to run it back at Stade Roland-Garros.

Less than two months after the French Open, the best players in the sport will reconvene at the famous clay courts for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Instead of competing for the Musketeers' and Suzanne-Lenglen cups, players will battle for medals and spots on the podium.

Here is a look at the top tennis players to watch at the 2024 Olympics:

How many tennis players will compete at the 2024 Olympics?

There will be 172 tennis players at the Paris Olympics.

How many tennis events are there at the 2024 Olympics?

There are five medal events for tennis at the Paris Olympics: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

2024 Olympics tennis draws

Draws for the five tennis events at the 2024 Olympics will be made on Thursday, July 25, the day before the Opening Ceremony.

Team USA tennis players for 2024 Olympics

After the U.S. failed to medal in tennis at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, here are the 11 American tennis players who are headed to Paris:

Men

Chris Eubanks (singles)

Taylor Fritz (singles, doubles)

Marcos Giron (singles)

Austin Krajicek (doubles)

Tommy Paul (singles, doubles)

Rajeev Ram (doubles)

Women

Danielle Collins (singles)

Coco Gauff (singles, doubles)

Desirae Krawczyk (doubles)

Emma Navarro (singles, doubles)

Jessica Pegula (singles, doubles)

Team USA has not announced which players will compete in mixed doubles.

Will Rafael Nadal play at the 2024 Olympics?

The King of Clay is returning to his favorite court.

Rafael Nadal will compete in his third and final Olympics this summer at Roland-Garros, where he has won 14 French Open titles. He struggled in this year's French Open, however, falling to defending Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev in the first round.

The 38-year-old Spaniard has two Olympic gold medals in his trophy case, winning men's singles in 2008 and men's doubles in 2016. He did not compete at the 2012 or 2020 Olympics due to injury.

Will Novak Djokovic play at the 2024 Olympics?

Novak Djokovic is the most decorated men's tennis player in history when it comes to Grand Slams, but he will be chasing a career first in Paris.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion only has one Olympic medal, claiming bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games. Among men's players with at least 20 Grand Slam titles, he is the only one to never stand atop the Olympic podium with gold around his neck.

Will Carlos Alcaraz play at the 2024 Olympics?

Carlos Alcaraz is rolling into Stade Roland-Garros.

The 21-year-old from Spain has already won four Grand Slams and is coming off back-to-back major titles with triumphs at the French Open and Wimbledon. He is now the favorite to earn gold at his first Olympics.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to win the men’s Wimbledon singles title on Sunday.

Will Naomi Osaka play at the 2024 Olympics?

Naomi Osaka will be back on the Olympic stage after lighting the cauldron in Tokyo at the last Summer Games.

She reached the third round in her first Olympics and is coming off a second-round defeat to eventual champion Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon.

Tennis gold medalists from Tokyo Olympics

Here are the gold medalists from the last Olympics three years ago: