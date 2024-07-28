Team USA's Cheng and Hughes dominate in 1st women's beach volleyball match

Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes of Team USA celebrate after defeating Team Czechia during the Women’s Preliminary Phase – Pool C match at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 28, 2024.

Team USA's women's beach volleyball duo Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng defeated the Czech Republic's Barbora Hermanovva and Marie-Sara Stochlova in their first match of the Paris Olympics.

Hughes and Cheng, who won the Beach Volleyball World Championships in 2023, won the match 2-0 with a total of 42 points versus their opponent's 27 total points.

However, the Czechs did not go out with a fight, with the match coming to an end with a wild match point.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

WILD match point. 👀



Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng win their opening beach volleyball match in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/JaJEyk46MS — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

The win puts them tied with Germany atop women's beach volleyball pool C with one win each.

Next, the Americans will take on France on July 31 at 9 a.m. EST before completing the preliminary round with a match with Germany on Aug. 2.

Since beach volleyball became on Olympic sport in 1996, the women's team has won gold four times (three of them with Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings), including in Tokyo, when April Ross and Alix Klineman took gold.

The men's beach volleyball team has won gold three times as well.

Watch the third episode of My New Favorite Olympian, where you'll meet some of Team USA's most inspiring stars.