Top moments: Team USA wins Paris-high 28 swimming medals in 2024 Olympics

Just like it did in Tokyo, Team USA dominated the pool in Paris.

Swimming at the 2024 Olympics concluded Sunday, with the U.S. claiming more medals in both women's and men's events.

Torri Huske and Regan Smith were among the competitors as the U.S. won gold in the women's 4x100m medley relay, setting a world record in the process. Bobby Finke also won gold and set a world record in the men's 1500m freestyle.

Here are some of the best moments as Team USA collected a Paris-high 28 total swimming medals:

Katie Ledecky becomes most decorated American woman

Ledecky continued to add to her total Olympic tally throughout Paris, as the 27-year-old ended her run in the tournament becoming the most decorated American woman.

The Washington, D.C., native won four total medals in Paris: gold in the women's 1500m freestyle and 800m freestyle, silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the 400m freestyle.

She set an Olympic record in the 1500m win, posting a time of 15:30.02.

With 14 total Olympic medals, Ledecky is the fifth-most decorated athlete in the history of the competition.

Torri Huske breaks out in second Olympics with five medals

Torri Huske left the Tokyo Games with only a silver in the 4x100m medley. But that was her Olympic debut.

Now 21, Huske broke out in Paris and seized five medals as one of the standouts in any competition.

Her wins included gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, women's 400m butterfly and women's 4x100m medley relay.

She also won silver in the 100m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay.

Additionally, she helped set a new world record in both the women's 4x100m medley relay and the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Bobby Finke repeats from Tokyo, leads men's swimmers

U.S. women swimmers dominated when it came to earning golds and other medals. The men's side was led by 24-year-old Bobby Finke.

Finke, who won two golds in Tokyo in the 800m and 1500m freestyles, had similar performances in Paris.

The Tampa, Fla., native repeated as the gold medalist in the 1500m, setting a world record in the process at 14:30.67.

He also won silver in the 800m, losing out to Ireland's Daniel Wiffen, who set an Olympic record in the event.

U.S. outlasts Australia in head-to-head rivalry

It didn't always seem like it at first, but the U.S. turned things around in the final stretches to seize the head-to-head advantage over Australia in their heated swimming rivalry.

The U.S. won in terms of both total medals (28 to 18) and, more narrowly, most golds (eight to seven).

Australian rising star Ariarne Titmus, 23, added four more medals to her name after winning four in Tokyo. Those included two golds and two silvers.

Kaylee McKeown, also 23 and won four medals in Tokyo, earned five in Paris. She collected two golds, one silver and two bronzes as one of Australia's best performers.

China claims third-most swimming medals with bronze wins

In terms of most gold medals, France, thanks to rising star Leon Marchand, won four to be right behind the U.S. and Australia in that category.

But in terms of most in total, China was actually in the third spot. China claimed 12 swimming medals thanks to seven of them being bronze.

Pan Zhanle won the only individual gold -- the other was the men's 4x100m medley relay team -- while Zhang Yufei won bronze in three individual women's events.

Leon Marchand goes four for four for France

Tired of the fours? Leon Marchand wasn't.

The 22-year-old French swimmer had an Olympic campaign to remember in front of his home crowd. He won all four of his individual events: the 200m breaststroke, 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley.

When he won the 400m individual medley, he brought home France's first swimming medal since 2012.

He also became the fourth swimmer to win two individual golds on the same day, which was last accomplished in 1976.

French swimmer Léon Marchand won gold in the 200-meter individual medley, picking up his fourth gold medal in five days.