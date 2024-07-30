Live updates: USA chases swimming glory, Biles and team seeking gold 

What to Know
- Tokyo bronze medalist Regan Smith broke the world record at trials, but will face tough competition from Tokyo gold medalist Kaylee McKeown of Australia when swimming gets underway. Watch live on Peacock or streaming here beginning at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.
- At Bercy Arena Simone Biles could win her first Olympic title since Rio 2016 in the women's team all-around final in artistic gymnastics.
- The USMNT is hoping to continue its redemption arc as it seeks a quarterfinal berth in its game against Guinea.
- Surfing finals will happen Tuesday in Tahiti, airing live in primetime on NBC and Peacock.
Watch live on NBC or Peacock and follow along below for live updates on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics: