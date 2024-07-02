Team USA has collected countless medals at the Olympics, but rugby is not on its resume.

Rugby sevens, though, didn't become a regular in the competition until 2016. It returned in the Tokyo Games and will continue in Paris.

With top men's and women's teams in New Zealand, Fiji and Australia, among others, competing, Team USA will have to play underdog to capture a medal on either side.

Here are the athletes Team USA will take to Paris in search of a first rugby medal:

Team USA men's rugby roster at Paris Olympics

These are the 12 men's rugby players going to Paris, with Perry Baker and Steve Tomasin involved:

Perry Baker

Steve Tomasin

Aaron Cummings

Naima Fuala'au

Maka Unufe

Malacchi Esdale

Orrin Bizer

Madison Hughes

Matai Leuta

Marcus Tupuola

Lucas Lacamp

Kevon Williams (C)

Pita Vi -- traveling reserve

Adam Channel -- traveling reserve

Team USA women's rugby roster at Paris Olympics

These are the 12 women's players headed to Paris, led by Lauren Doyle and Alev Kelter:

Lauren Doyle (C)

Alev Kelter

Alena Olsen

Ariana Ramsey

Ilona Maher

Kayla Canett

Kristi Kirsche

Naya Tapper (C)

Sammy Sullivan

Sarah Levy

Spiff Sedrick

Steph Rovetti

Nicole Heavirland -- traveling reserve

Kris Thomas -- traveling reserve

When is rugby at the Paris Olympics?

Rugby matches in Paris will run from Wednesday, July 24, to Tuesday, July 30.

Where will rugby games be at the Paris Olympics?

Stade de France is the venue for all rugby games. It is the main stadium for the French national soccer and rugby home games.