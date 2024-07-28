Trending
Live updates: Team USA takes on Nikola Jokic, Serbia in men's hoops debut

The first Olympic competition for the U.S. men's basketball team is set for Sunday when LeBron James and Co. take on three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic

By NBC staff

LeBron James of Team USA handles the ball while Nikola Jokic of the Serbian Men's National Team plays defense during the game during the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase on July 17, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates at Etihad Arena.

What to Know

  • The Americans handled Serbia 105-79 in Abu Dhabi on July 17.
  • Other exhibition contests against Australia and South Sudan were not as easy for the heavily-favored Team USA in the lead-up to Paris competition.
  • Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic will be the biggest problem all over the court for Serbia, especially if the U.S. is without a pair of former MVP winners (Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant) who are questionable with illness and injury entering Sunday's contest.

Follow along below for live updates from the Group C men's basketball contest between the United States and Serbia.

