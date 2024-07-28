Live updates: Team USA takes on Nikola Jokic, Serbia in men's hoops debut

What to Know
- The Americans handled Serbia 105-79 in Abu Dhabi on July 17.
- Other exhibition contests against Australia and South Sudan were not as easy for the heavily-favored Team USA in the lead-up to Paris competition.
- Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic will be the biggest problem all over the court for Serbia, especially if the U.S. is without a pair of former MVP winners (Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant) who are questionable with illness and injury entering Sunday's contest.
Follow along below for live updates from the Group C men's basketball contest between the United States and Serbia.