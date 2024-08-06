Trending
Live updates: France, Germany advance; Serbia awaits winner of US-Brazil in men's hoops

The U.S. men's team is looking to add another gold in basketball. Brazil doesn't seem to be the team to play the role of David but the U.S. men's team has appeared a bit like a sluggish Goliath at times.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • The No. 1-seeded Americans play Brazil in the final quarterfinal contest in men's basketball of the 2024 Olympics, with France and Germany set for the first semi-final contest Thursday.
  • Kevin Durant's quest to become the all-time leading scorer in American Olympic history could be completed in the knockout stage game.
  • Two questions facing the team: What role, if any, will Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid play against Brazil? Can Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry find his stroke behind the perimeter?
  • Winner gets Serbia next. The quarterfinals game is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT. USA Network has the TV broadcast coverage and the Peacock livestream is here.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are set to lead the United States men's basketball team in the Olympic quarterfinals against Brazil on Wednesday.

