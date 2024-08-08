Tara Davis-Woodhall wins long jump gold, Jasmine Moore takes bronze

Texans Tara Davis-Woodhall won gold and Jasmine Moore won bronze for Team USA in the women's long jump at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

TARA DAVIS-WOODHALL WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S LONG JUMP

Watch Tara Davis-Woodhall win gold in the women's long jump.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Tara Davis-Woodhall's fourth jump was 7.10 meters securing the lead for the remainder of the competition. It's the first Olympic medal for Davis-Woodhall, who grew up in Wylie and went to the University of Texas at Austin.

TARA IS GOLDEN! 🥇🇺🇸



Tara Davis-Woodhall is an Olympic champion in the long jump with a 7.10m leap! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/aWfCiqoiXO — USATF (@usatf) August 8, 2024

Davis-Woodhall came into Stade de France as a medal favorite and delivered.

"I'm on freakin' cloud nine. When I'm done with these interviews I can't wait to rest my head for a second and then wake up and take a tequila shot," Davis-Woodhall said after her win, laughing.

Germany's Malaika Mihambo, the defending gold medalist, took silver with her best jump of 6.98 meters, which came in the fifth round.

JASMINE MOORE WINS HISTORIC SECOND BRONZE MEDAL

Watch Jasmine Moore win bronze in the women's long jump.

Grand Prairie's Jasmine Moore's first jump of 6.96 meters earned her the bronze.

The Mansfield Lakeridge High School alum made history in Paris. She's the first American woman to compete in the triple jump and the long jump in the same Games.

According to the USATF she's the first American woman to medal in both the long jump and triple jump with bronze in both.

DOUBLE BRONZE! 🥉🥉🇺🇸



Jasmine Moore is the first American woman to medal in both the long jump and triple jump at the Olympic Games with her 6.96m jump for bronze! #JourneyToGold pic.twitter.com/UzDGPrFdly — USATF (@usatf) August 8, 2024

NBC 5's Laura Harris caught up with Moore after winning her second medal.

“I just wanted to prove to myself that I could do it and I'm just so thankful,” Moore said. “Two medals and I don't know. This is not what I was picturing but I'm just so thankful. Thank you, Lord, honestly, for this. It's so much better than I imagined.”