Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles flipped out when they met ‘SVU' icon Mariska Hargitay — see the video

Even Olympic superstars are starstruck sometimes!

Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles had a fangirl moment when they met Mariska Hargitay on Aug. 2.

an elite squad known as the Golden Girls DUN DUN@sunisalee_ & @ChilesJordan got to see Mariska Hargitay & @SnoopDogg this morning! pic.twitter.com/kOqYlUh60D — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2024

Lee, 21, and Chiles, 23, were visibly shocked when they saw the “Law & Order: SVU” star coming toward them with a big smile.

“You can't cry!” Chiles told Lee, as Hargitay approached the duo.

“Oh my God,” Chiles then said, in a video of the moment shared by the official USA Gymnastics X account.

Chiles turned and walked the other direction for a second, apparently overwhelmed, but soon Hargitay wrapped both her and Lee in a big hug and congratulated them on their Olympic victories.

The surprises continued when Snoop Dogg appeared. The rapper, who guest-starred in an episode of “Law & Order: SVU” in 2019, hugged Hargitay before going to chat with Lee and Chiles.

Snoop also shook hands with Hargitay’s youngest child, Andrew, at which point Lee turned to the camera and said in amazement, “What’s going on right now?”

Lee and Chiles then had the chance to trade pins with Snoop, carrying on an Olympic tradition.

After the encounter, Hargitay shared photos on her Instagram page of her daughter, Amaya, with Chiles and Lee. In the pics, Amaya wears Chiles' gold medal.

"Thank you @sunisalee and @jordanchiles for shining your bright, beautiful, Olympian light on my sweetest girl. A mountaintop moment," Hargitay captioned her post.

The actor has been cheering on the U.S. women’s artistic gymnastics team throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She was in the stands rooting on Team USA at the all-around final on Aug. 1 alongside the three children she shares with husband Peter Hermann: August, 18, Amaya, whom she and Hermann adopted in April 2011, and Andrew, whom they adopted in October 2011.

Hargitay also stopped by the TODAY show’s Paris headquarters and posed for a photo against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower with Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

“What a joy to see my friends,” Hargitay captioned the Instagram pic.

Hargitay isn’t the only “Law & Order” star to connect with old friends at the Olympics this summer.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Chris Meloni recently shared an Instagram photo of him and Snoop Dogg hanging out in Paris, decked out in Team USA-themed apparel.

Team USA got 18 medals in total across all events, surpassing the previous single-day record of 13.

“SVU” star Ice-T also shouted out Snoop Dogg for his performance as a special correspondent for NBC Olympics.

“ICE COLD FACT @SnoopDogg hosting the OLYMPICS is TopTier HipHop Growth… You better recognize,” the rapper and actor wrote on X.

