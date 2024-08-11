Steph trolls France with ‘nuit nuit' hoodie after Team USA's win

Steph Curry wanted to keep the “night night” celebration – and trolling – going, so he put it on a hoodie in French.

The Warriors superstar was seen wearing a hoodie with an Eiffel Tower and the words “NUIT. NUIT.” across the chest after his legendary performance in Team USA's 98-87 Olympics triumph over France on Saturday in Paris.

Steph's shirt says "night night" in French 😂



pic.twitter.com/WbEpd3izkV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 11, 2024

Hours earlier, at a rowdy Bercy Arena, Curry hit the home crowd with his famous “night night” gesture on the court after draining an all-time clutch 3-pointer in the dying minutes over Evan Fourneir and Nicolas Batum.

STEPHEN CURRY.



OLYMPIC “NIGHT NIGHT” DAGGER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bC3GERTfnl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

Team USA was able to fend off Victor Webanyama and France as Curry finished with a team-high 24 points, claiming his first gold medal and the United States' fifth consecutive.

Over the span of 30 minutes on the floor, all of Curry’s eight field goals came from behind the arc, including his four 3-pointers that came in the final three minutes.

In the tense showdown that it was, Curry reacted to his epic heroics with an all-time celebration that will live on the hoodie forever.

Now, the question is: Are the hoodies for sale?

