Steph amazingly did ‘night night' toward Draymond on Olympics dagger

Even in a crowded arena at the Paris Olympics, Steph Curry managed to find Draymond Green.

Curry looked Green’s way in the crowd as he made his infamous “night night” gesture after hitting a game-sealing 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to put Team USA up by nine points, effectively ending the game against France.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Green appeared at Bercy Arena to cheer on his teammate and felt confident Team USA would pull away after taking an eight-point lead into halftime. However, the resilient French team kept things close until Curry and Co. slammed the door in the game's waning seconds.

The outspoken Green was overly critical of coach Steve Kerr’s rotational decisions during the semifinal against Serbia, but he stayed off his phone for the most part during the final.

8 point lead after playing a very average half to their very good half with an average whistle at best… 20 point win loading. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 10, 2024

While Curry started out the Olympics slow, he finished with a flurry during the semifinals and the finals of the Olympic tournament scoring a combined 60 points over the final two games.

Despite being one of the greatest players of his generation, Curry had never appeared in the Olympics until this year. Now, the Warriors legend has that elusive gold medal, the one thing missing from his resume.

Curry’s gold puts him in rarified air as one of the few players in NBA history with at least four NBA titles and an Olympic title.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast