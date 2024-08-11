Steph joyously sings national anthem during Olympics medal ceremony

Nothing could wipe the smile off Steph Curry's face after Team USA won Olympic gold with their 98-87 win over France on Saturday in Paris.

The victory marked the Warriors star's first gold medal, and he certainly appeared to be filled with American pride during the postgame ceremony, singing along with the national anthem as France donned silver and Serbia wore bronze.

Steph sings the national anthem after receiving his gold medal 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/99W2zcheKd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

Curry had a team-high 24 points with eight 3-pointers in Team USA's win, joining Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to collect multiple MVP awards, multiple NBA Finals titles, multiple scoring titles and an Olympic gold medal.

The accomplishment marks yet another unbelievable chapter in Curry's storied career, but this one came as he rocked "Team USA" across his chest rather then "Warriors."

And thanks largely in part to Curry's in-game heroics, everyone back in the land of the free and the home of the brave is singing, too.

