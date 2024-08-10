How Steph's Olympic gold puts him with MJ, NBA greats in elite club

Warriors star Steph Curry reached a new level of greatness Saturday as he helped Team USA secure gold in their 98-87 Olympics win over France.

An Olympic gold medal was all Curry needed to complete his trophy case, and earning the victory in his first -- and likely only -- Games also placed him among some elite NBA company.

With his latest accolade, Curry joins Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as the only players to collect multiple NBA MVP awards, multiple NBA Finals titles, multiple NBA scoring titles and an Olympic gold medal.

Only players in history with:



- Multiple MVPs

- Multiple titles

- Multiple scoring titles

- Olympic gold medal



Michael Jordan. Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/dZmucHFMYD — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) August 10, 2024

That's not the only exclusive club Curry gained entrance to after his team-high 24 points and devastating late-game dagger against France.

Players to win an NBA title, NBA MVP, Finals MVP and an Olympic Gold Medal:



Michael Jordan

Larry Bird

Magic Johnson

Hakeem Olajuwon

Kobe Bryant

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Shaquille O’Neal



And now… Stephen Curry 🥇 pic.twitter.com/rtbmrIQsuV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2024

Curry also is only the fifth player in NBA history to win at least four championships, two MVPs and an Olympic gold medal, joining LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell and Jordan, per the Warriors.

He also joins teammate Draymond Green and former Warriors Kevin Durant, Chris Mullin and Klay Thompson as the fifth Golden State player to win a gold medal with Team USA -- making the Warriors just one of three NBA franchises, along with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, to have five different players bring home the gold for America.

Curry's greatness knows no bounds, and now he has shown it on the global stage. And of all his accolades across his 15-year NBA career, this one might just be the most special.

