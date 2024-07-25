South Korean archer sets first world record of the Paris Olympics

Lim Si-hyeon is re-writing the history books.

The South Korean archer set the first world record of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a new mark in women's individual archery.

In her first ever Olympic event, the 21-year-old scored 694 of a possible 720 points Thursday in the women's ranking round at Les Invalides. The previous world record was held by Kang Chae-young, a 2020 team gold medalist with South Korea, who shot 692 at the 2019 world championships.

With the world record, Si-hyeon is the top overall seed in the individual event, where the knockout rounds will begin on Tuesday, July 30.

Fellow South Korean Nam Suh-yeon placed second in the ranking round with a 688 score. China's Yang Xiaolei (673), Team USA's Casey Kaufhold (672) and Turkey's Elif Berra Gokkir (671) rounded out the top five.

Si-hyeon is adding to a legacy of South Korean dominance in women's archery. The country has won every Olympic team event since it was introduced at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and it will be chasing a 10th straight gold in Paris.

Along with the individual record, Si-hyeon contributed to a new team record on Thursday. Si-hyeon, Suh-yeon and Jeon Hun-young (664) combined to shoot a 2,046 in the ranking round, setting a new Olympic record.

