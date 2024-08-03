Snoop Dogg Learns How to Do Soccer Commentator Andres Cantor's Famous Goal Call

Next time you watch a soccer game and hear a commentator announce a goal, it very well may be the voice of none other than Snoop Dogg.

The iconic rapper, and reporter covering the 2024 Paris Olympics, spent some time in the Telemundo broadcast booth with legendary soccer commentator Andres Cantor before the U.S. women’s national team’s quarterfinal match against Japan on Saturday.

To prepare Snoop for the right moment, Cantor pitched him a scenario where the USWNT is tied 0-0, and in the 89th minute, captain Lindsey Horan scores a late winner for her team.

But before they get to call the goal, Cantor tells Snoop he has to make sure he feels the yell from his stomach.

After Cantor commentates in Spanish that Horan is close to the net, he and Snoop yell his famous goal call.

Snoop’s first attempt at doing the goal call was impressive as he lasted nearly 10 seconds yelling “gol.”

The 61-year-old Argentinian rewarded Snoop’s efforts with a U.S. soccer jersey that includes “Snoop” written on the back with the No. 20.

It was Snoop’s first time at an Olympic soccer match and said he was happy he could watch the USWNT play in person.

“I wanted to come show some support to all the ladies that are playing soccer, especially the U.S. Olympic team,” the 52-year-old rapper said.

“And I wanted to come meet you,” Snoop said to Cantor. “I love what you’re doing. I’m a fan of yours.”

Snoop also reflected on the moment he was able to run with the torch at the Opening Ceremony, calling it “the greatest moment” of his life.

“I think back to when I was a kid and watched Muhammad Ali hold the torch and I felt just like him,” he said. “I felt like a peace messenger, somebody that was putting love in the air.”

So far, Snoop said he’s watched multiple sports at the Paris Olympics, including equestrian, fencing, judo and gymnastics. After watching these sports, Snoop noted there’s one thing that stands out to him the most.

“The love, peace and unity that all of these countries show to each other stands out to me,” he said. “Despite competing against each other, they naturally love and respect each other.”