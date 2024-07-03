The Chicago Bears have granted safety Jonathan Owens time off from training camp to watch his wife, Simone Biles, compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he'll be there, yes," Biles told USA Today. "For just a short time."

Biles, who made her third U.S. Olympic gymnastics team over the weekend, married Owens in 2023. Although the couple has been together since 2020, this will be the first time Owens will get to watch Biles compete on the world's biggest stage. Spectators weren't allowed at the Tokyo Games in 2021 due to COVID regulations.

Bears training camp begins July 23, three days before the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

"Anytime we can show up for one another in support, we just get super excited because our schedules don't align that much," Biles said. "So whenever it does, it's really important for the both of us to show up in support."

Owens, 28, signed with the Bears this offseason after one season with the Green Bay Packers.

