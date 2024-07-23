During the 2024 Olympics, surfers will have a unique home a long way away from Paris.

The 2024 Paris Olympics surfing competition will take place in Tahiti, half-way across the world from the rest of the games — and the Olympic village. Rather than endure traditional Olympic accommodations, the surfers will spend their off-time aboard an Aranui 5 cruise ship.

Although the surfers' temporary home may vary from the boat's usual layout, the following photos capture the interior of a typical Aranui 5 ship.