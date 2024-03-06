Hoda Kotb has a special place in her heart for USA Gymnastics.

The "TODAY Show" host thinks the elite squad will steal the show at the 2024 Paris Olympics -- including a dominant performance from star Simone Biles.

"Ya'll, we are going to dominate gymnastics," Kotb said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "This is going to be Simone's chapter."

Kotb and Guthrie are headed to Paris to report on the Games this summer, which comes after the duo went to Tokyo and Beijing for previous Olympic coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kotb surely showed her love for the USA gymnastics team there, as well, according to Guthrie.

"You know, Hoda is like the unofficial den mother of USA Gymnastics," Guthrie said on the show. "She cheers for them so hard. Speaking of Tokyo, during the pandemic, where we weren't allowed to really even look at each other, Hoda was like, 'Well their families aren't here and someone's going to give them a hug' and the Japanese government was like 'Tell that woman to stop hugging the athletes.' It was like an international incident."

Kotb responded, "I almost got in trouble big time, big time."

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, is one of the gymnasts hoping to head to Paris and earn more events to her name. Gabby Douglas and Suni Lee are other Americans vying for a spot on the international stage.

Minnesota will be the final stop on the journey to the 2024 Olympic Games when it hosts the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June. The gymnastics events in Paris begin July 27 and run through Aug. 5.