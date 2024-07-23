The 2024 Olympics are spread throughout Paris, and one venue in particular is embracing the urban elements of the host city.

The Place de la Concorde will be the host site for four sports, including the newest one added to the Olympic program.

Before the Paris Olympics kick off, here is a look at one of the most intriguing venues of this year's Summer Games.

What is the Place de la Concorde?

The Place de la Concorde is the largest public square in Paris.

Where is the Place de la Concorde?

The Place de la Concorde is located in the eighth arrondissement of Paris and the eastern end of the Champs-Élysées.

Athletes for the 2024 Olympic Games will not only compete in Paris, but in venues around France and its territories. Hover over each venue to see more.

Place de la Concorde history

The square has been around since the 1700s, with construction completed in 1772. The Place de la Concorde name came in 1795 ahead of the conclusion of the French Revolution, and La Concorde was deemed historic in 1937.

It was originally known as a public execution site during the French Revolution, with Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette among those guillotined there. It has since been the site of the Paris Universal Exposition in 1900, the 1925 International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts and the French men's national soccer team's 1998 World Cup celebration.

La Concorde is also the home of the 3,300-year-old Luxor obelisk, which was erected on the square in 1836. The obelisk is both a landmark in the square and the world's largest sundial.

Place de la Concorde at the 2024 Olympics

For the Paris Olympics, the Place de la Concorde will convert into the "Parc Urbain" and host action in four sports: 3x3 basketball, breaking, BMX freestyle and skateboarding.

Place de la Concorde capacity

The Place de la Concorde will have a maximum capacity of 25,000 people during the Games.

Place de la Concorde schedule for the 2024 Olympics

The Place de la Concorde will have action throughout the four sports from Saturday, July 27, through Saturday, Aug. 10.