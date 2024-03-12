Peyton Manning, Kelly Clarkson to host 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1938 — Pictured: (l-r) Peyton Manning, Mike Tirico, and Kelly Clarkson during an interview on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson will join Mike Tirico during NBC's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The three announced on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday that they would host broadcast coverage of the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26.

The Paris Games will mark Tirico's fourth straight Opening Ceremony while Manning and Clarkson, who hosts "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on NBC, will make their Olympic broadcast debuts.

It’s a star-studded lineup hosting the Opening Ceremony in Paris! ⭐️ #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/ZpwQawB0mi — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) March 13, 2024

Clarkson, a three-time Grammy and multi-Emmy winner, also hosted the NFL Honors awards show in 2023. Manning, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winner, co-hosts "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" with his brother, Eli Manning, on ESPN.

Events during the Opening Ceremony are expected to begin at 8:24 p.m. local time, which is 2:24 p.m. ET.

The Opening Ceremony in Paris will be a unique one, with Olympians arriving via boat along the Siene River instead of entering a stadium as in prior competitions. It's a ceremony that's expected to have over 10,000 athletes using about 160 boats.

NBC's networks and streaming services -- NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, the Olympic Channel, the Golf Channel, Telemundo Deportes, NBCOlympics.com, Peacock -- will carry extensive coverage of the Paris Games, including the Opening Ceremony.

Snoop Dogg will will join the coverage as a special NBC Olympic correspondent at the Paris Games.