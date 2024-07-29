Paris Olympics Day 3 in pictures

Highlights from the third day of competition in Paris, including the heated moments from tennis, basketball, gymnastics and more.

An underwater view shows Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan (left) competing in the final of the women's 200m freestyle swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Manan Vatsayana/AFP via Getty Images)

Armenia's Davit Chaloyan (in red) takes a punch from Britain's Delicious Orie in the men's +92kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images)

Argentina's Jose Torres Gil takes part in a BMX freestyle training session during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine's Olga Kharlan celebrates after winning against South Korea's Choi Se-bin in the women's sabre individual bronze medal bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the 5th heat of the men's surfing round 3 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesian, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Jerome Brouillet/AFP via Getty Images)

An underwater view shows US' Katie Grimes competing in the heats of women's 400m individual medley swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Manan Vatsayana/AFP via Getty Images)

Gabby Williams of Team France goes up for a basket past Kayla Alexander of Team Canada during the Women's Group Phase - Group B game at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Athletes of Team Japan pose for a photo as they celebrate their gold medal win in the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

US' Stephen Nedoroscik celebrates after competing in the pommel horse event of the artistic gymnastics men's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

Frederick Richard of Team USA competes on the high bar during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 29. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts against Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina in the Women's Singles second round match at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

Japan's Yuto Horigome competes in the men's street skateboarding final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images)

Belgium's Kyara Linskens (left) and Germany's Marie Guelich (right) fall while gripping the ball in the women's preliminary round group C basketball match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa's Johanita Scholtz dives for a shot against Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei in their women's singles badminton group stage match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024. (Photo by David Gray/AFP via Getty Images)

An overview shows Nigeria's #10 Promise Amukamara falling as she scores in the women's preliminary round group B basketball match between Nigeria and Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal is playing during the Men's Singles Second Round match against Novak Djokovic at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros in Paris, France on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic in action during the Men's Singles Second Round match against Rafael Nadal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros in Paris, France on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Australia's Maddison Levi (R) scores a try as tackled by Ireland's Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (L) during the women's pool B rugby sevens match between Australia and Ireland during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 29, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

The US' duo Ian Barrows and Hans Henken prepare to take the start of Race 4 of the men's 49er skiff event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games sailing competition at Marseille's Marina on July 29, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Regan Smith of Team United States competes in the Women’s 100m Backstroke Heats on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Canada's Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens compete in the men's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

Silver medallists Britain's Noah Williams and Thomas Daley celebrate with their medals following the men's synchronized 10m platform diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

Australia's #13 Ezi Magbegor defends against Nigeria's #03 Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (L) in the women's preliminary round group B basketball match between Nigeria and Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP)

Canada's Arthur Margelidon and Tajikistan's Behruzi Khojazoda (Blue) compete in the judo men's -73kg round of 32 round bout of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

Great Britain's Rosalind Canter aboard Lordships Graffalo during the Eventing Team Jumping Final at the Château de Versailles on the third day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

Team United States after competing in the Rowing Women's Quadruple Sculls Repechage on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)