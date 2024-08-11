When are the Paralympic Games?

Can't wait for Milano Cortina for the next round of Olympics action? You're in luck because the next Paralympic Games begin in Paris in little more than two weeks.

The Opening Ceremony is set for Wednesday, Aug. 28, with competition getting underway officially Thursday, Aug. 29.

Over the course of 11 days, an expected 4,400 elite athletes will compete for their place in Paralympic history.

A total of 549 events will be held across 22 sports, with medals awarded on each day of the Paralympic Games.

Athletes will put their training to the test in sports including swimming, track & field, cycling, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, soccer (5-a-side), equestrian, judo, triathlon, rowing and many more.

Paralympian Ezra Frech gives us his "Paralympics 101" and details four things to keep in mind as you watch the Paris Games.

What are the first sports played at the 2024 Paralympics?

Competition kicks off the day after the opening ceremony, with 11 Paralympic sports on display including wheelchair rugby where Team USA eyes revenge over Great Britain after losing gold in Tokyo.

Not a day of the Paralympic Games will go by without medals awarded.

The first Paris 2024 Paralympic champions will be named on the track at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome on Aug. 29, where the events will begin at 11 a.m.

The day one fun will continue under the spectacular dome of the Grand Palais, with the first para taekwondo finals, while the first para swimming finals will take place at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre.

Where is blind football being played at the Paralympics in Paris?

Blind football competition will begin on Friday, Aug. 30, in the most quintessentially Parisian of locations, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

Will Brazil, undefeated since blind football was first added to the Paralympic program in 2004, finally be toppled?

How to watch the 2024 Paralympics

As we get set for the Olympic closing ceremony we can look forward to the Paralympic opening ceremony.



Now just 17 days away. Beginning Aug. 28.



And you best believe I’ll be here to cover the Paralympics in Paris. Sure to be another spectacular show by Canada’s athletes. pic.twitter.com/6PC3Y1usho — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 11, 2024

When do the Paralympics end?

The 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony is set for Sunday, Sept. 8.