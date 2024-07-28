Olympic medal count: Where Team USA stands on the leaderboard after Day 2

The Olympic Games are underway from Paris!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans.

So which country is leading in medals after the first day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count (and keep reading for some Team USA highlights from Day 2).

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA won seven medals on Sunday, bringing their total to 12 for the first two days. Of those 12, nine have been won by female athletes, and U.S. women finished first and second in two events for the day: the 100m butterfly in swimming, and the fencing individual foil.

Team USA Highlights: Day 2

SIMONE BILES SHINES, DESPITE INJURY

Simone Biles is already making history in Paris.

The 27-year-old became the first women's gymnast to land a Yurchenko double pike vault at the Olympics, taking hold of the high score in the event with a 15.800. It's a move that already had been re-named after her — now commonly known as the "Biles II."

The squad of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera finished in first at the subdivision 2 qualifying on Sunday.

Biles holds the high score in the all-around after completing her four events at qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday. She closed the day with a 14.433 in uneven bars, which currently stands as the eighth-highest score in the event.

Biles holds the high score in vault (15.300), floor (14.600) and the second-highest in beam (14.733) for an all-around total of 59.566.

Her U.S. teammates are right behind her, with Suni Lee scoring a 56.132 for the second highest all-around score and Jordan Chiles sitting third with a 56.065.

The 16-year-old New Jersey native made her Olympic debut on balance beam and uneven bars, helping Team USA secure a spot in the team finals.

The U.S. women's gymnastics star is in position to advance to the finals in each event, assuming she isn't limited by injury. Biles was heard on camera saying she felt something in her calf but stepped onto the competition floor with the leg taped.

She appeared just fine when Taylor Swift’s “Ready for It” began playing and her routine — the hardest in the world — was solid. She walked gingerly off the floor and sat off to the side for a moment before receiving a hug from longtime coach Laurent Landi.

Despite dominating in qualifying, Biles appeared to aggravate her leg during warmups for the floor exercise. She left the floor with Team USA doctor Marcia Faustin and later returned with her ankle taped.

FIRST ALL-U.S. FINAL IN FENCING SINCE 2008

It was American vs. American in the women's individual foil fencing bout.

Lee Kiefer topped Lauren Scruggs 15-6 to win gold, while Scruggs claimed silver in the first time ever the U.S. had two women in the final bout.

Kiefer also won gold in Tokyo, completing a back-to-back triumph.

ALL THOSE SWIMMERS ARE GOLD (OR SILVER, OR BRONZE)

American swimmers Torri Huske wins gold while teammate Gretchen Walsh wins silver in the women’s 100m Butterfly final.

It was 1-2 Team USA to top the podium in the women's 100m butterfly Sunday in Paris.

American Torri Huske upset teammate and world record holder Gretchen Walsh, who was favored in the race, to take gold with a 55.59 time.

Separately, Carson Foster took bronze in the men's 400m individual medley. And in the men's 100m breaststroke, New Jersey's Nic Fink tied with Adam Peaty of Great Britain with a 59.05 time to take silver in what was a nail-biting race in which the top three finishers were separated by just 0.02 seconds.

Team USA swimmer Nic Fink tied for silver in the men's 100m breaststroke final, missing the gold by two hundredths of a second.

MEN'S BASKETBALL, USWNT START STRONG

Here's a scary thought for the rest of the basketball world: LeBron James thinks Team USA can get even better.

The U.S. men's basketball team opened the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 110-84 win over Serbia. James and Kevin Durant hit every shot they took in the first half as the team shot over 62.3% from the field and connected on 18 3-pointers. They rather easily disposed of one of their top threats, which is led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

But the U.S. committed 17 turnovers.

"We're gonna get better with our turnovers," James told NBC after the game. "Obviously we're trying to make the right play so you can never exclude that, but some of the careless turnovers that we had, that we can give ourselves even more possessions offensively. We'll be better coming out on Wednesday."

The U.S. put on a statement against Germany Sunday.

After a 3-0 win versus Zambia in the opener, the USWNT routed Germany 4-1 to further put a stamp on Group B. The U.S. can secure first place in its group with at least a draw on Wednesday versus Australia.

Sophia Smith scored a brace, while Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams also got on the scoresheet against a usually elite German side that just couldn't contain the USWNT's attacking potency.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher only allows a goal as U.S. women's soccer defeats Germany 4-1 in pool play at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.