All 12 nations competing in men's 5x5 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics count at least one active NBA player on the roster.

From LeBron James and the star-studded United States squad to several teams with just one player, the "Association" is well-represented in Paris.

As NBC Olympics' Nick Zaccardi noted, Canada's 10 NBA players represent a record for any non-U.S. team at the Olympics.

NBA players at the 2024 Paris Olympics

NBA players on Team USA

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

NBA players on Australia

Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks)

Dante Exum (Dallas Mavericks)

Josh Giddey (Chicago Bulls)

Josh Green (Charlotte Hornets)

Joe Ingles (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Jock Landale (Houston Rockets)

Jack McVeigh (Houston Rockets)

Patty Mills (Miami Heat)

Duop Reath (Portland Trail Blazers)

NBA players on Canada

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Minnesota Timberwolves)

RJ Barrett (Toronto Raptors)

Dillon BRooks (Houston Rockets)

Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Trey Lyles (Sacramento Kings)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Andrew Nemphard (Indiana Pacers)

Kelly Olynyk (Toronto Raptors)

NBA players on France

Nicolas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers)

Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards)

Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

NBA players on Germany

Dennis Schroeder (Brooklyn Nets)

Daniel Theis (New Orleans Pelicans)

Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

NBA players on Serbia

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat)

Vasilije Micic (Charlotte Hornets)

After losing to Boston in the NBA Playoffs, Tyrese Haliburton will now team up with Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum on Team USA.

NBA players on Brazil

Maozinha Pereira (Memphis Grizzlies)

Gui Santos (Golden State Warriors)

NBA players on Japan

Rui Hachimura (Los Angeles Lakers)

Keisei Tominaga (Indiana Pacers)

NBA players on Spain

Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies)

Usman Garuba (Golden State Warriors)

NBA players on Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

NBA players on Puerto Rico

Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans)

NBA players on South Sudan

JT Thor (Charlotte Hornets)