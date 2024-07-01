Mountain biking will take place at Elancourt Hill, the highest point in the Paris region, at the upcoming Olympic Games. Read on for details about how the men's and women's races will work at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

How many riders will compete in mountain biking at the 2024 Olympics?

The fields for men's and women's mountain biking will each have 36 riders. Each country is limited to a maximum of two men and two women.

How does mountain biking work at the Olympics?

The mountain biking event consists of one single race for each gender. All riders start at the same time and complete multiple laps though a course full of rough, hilly terrain. The first rider to cross the finish line after completing the required number of laps wins the gold medal.

Riders must allow any faster rider to overtake them without obstructing them, and if a rider exits the course for any reason, they must enter between the same two course markers from which they exited.

If a rider is lapped, or slower than 80% of the race leader’s time, that rider will be removed from the course.

How long are mountain biking races at the Olympics?

The exact number of laps will be announced the day before each competition, but races generally last one to two hours.

Mountain biking schedule for the 2024 Olympics

The mountain biking schedule spans two days.

The women's race will be held on July 28 and the men's race will be held on July 29.

Mountain biking at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Jolanda Neff of Switzerland came away with gold at the last Summer Games in Tokyo.

Other Olympic cycling disciplines

