These Olympians have made history by medaling in new events in Paris

The Olympics are filled with tradition, but the quadrennial event continues to expand and diversify.
Surfing, skateboarding and 3x3 basketball made their debuts in Tokyo, and now it is breaking's turn to shine as the newest Olympic sport.
Breaking is the only new sport at this year's Summer Games, but there are plenty of other events making their Olympic debut in Paris.
Here is a breakdown of the athletes who are making Olympic history by medaling in new events.
Boxing
Women's bantamweight (54kg)
China's Chang Yuan and Turkey's Hatice Akbaş will compete for the first ever women's bantamweight gold on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Breaking
Women's
The women's competition will take place on Friday, Aug. 9.
Men's
The men's competition will be held the next day on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Canoeing
Women's kayak cross
- Gold: Noemie Fox, Australia
- Silver: Angele Hug, France
- Bronze: Kimberley Woods, Great Britain
Men's kayak cross
- Gold: Finn Butcher, New Zealand
- Silver: Joe Clarke, Great Britain
- Bronze: Noah Hegge, Germany
Sailing
Men's kite
The men's kite final is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8.
Women's kite
The women's kite final is also schedule for Thursday, Aug. 8.
Shooting
Skeet mixed team
- Gold: Italy
- Silver: United States
- Bronze: China
Sport climbing
Women's speed climbing
The women's speed climbing final will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Men's speed climbing
The men's speed climbing final will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Men's boulder and lead
The men's boulder and lead final will be held on Friday, Aug. 9.
Women's boulder and lead
The women's boulder and lead final will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Triathlon
- Gold: Germany
- Silver: United States
- Bronze: Great Britain