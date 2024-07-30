What to Know
- Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, submitted an original skill on the uneven bars for evaluation last week and might attempt it Tuesday in Paris.
- If Biles completes the new maneuver, she could leave the Olympics with a new skill named after her in the Code of Points.
- The feat would mean there would be a "Biles" trick in every event for one of the greatest gymnasts in history.
Simone Biles, Suni Lee and the rest of the U.S. women's gymnastics team will see their first chance at a podium finish on Tuesday.