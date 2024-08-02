Live updates: Sha'Carri Richardson makes Olympic debut, US men's soccer faces Morocco

What to Know
- Sha’Carri Richardson makes her long-awaited Olympic debut as track and field rev up Friday. She is the favorite in the women's 100-meter dash in a first-round heat that starts at 5:50 a.m. ET.
- The U.S. men's soccer team will play Morocco in its first Olympic quarterfinal match in 24 years — since the 2000 Sydney Games.
- American Caeleb Dressel will go for his ninth Olympic gold medal and second in Paris when he competes in the men’s 50-meter freestyle final at 2:30 p.m. ET.
- The men's tennis singles semifinals will start at 6 a.m. ET and will see Spain's Carlos Alcaraz play Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada. Lorenzo Musetti of Italy will play Novak Djokovic in the second semifinal.
- France’s Léon Marchand aims for his fourth gold medal of the 2024 Games when he swims in the 200-meter individual medley at 2:43 p.m. ET at Paris La Defense Area.
Follow along with all the days events below and watch live here on Peacock.