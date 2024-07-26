Kevin Durant probably hoped that moment wasn't caught on camera.

During a Team USA men's basketball practice session Thursday, Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards posterized Durant.

Though there wasn't a video of the play, there were photos of Edwards throwing down a one-handed slam over Durant's outreached arms.

Durant hilariously reacted to the image on social media, captioning it: "I tried Jennifer."

I tried Jennifer https://t.co/iRhCMSt2Hp — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 25, 2024

The caption is a reference to a 2018 exchange between former Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum and a now-X account named Jennifer, who is a Golden State Warriors fan.

After McCollum responded to a quote about him disliking the notion of ring chasing, Jennifer replied to his post saying, "Win a playoff game then talk."

McCollum infamously followed up with, "Im trying Jennifer."

Durant, Edwards and Co. will open Olympic group play against Serbia on Sunday, July 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

The 35-year-old Durant is seeking his fourth straight Olympic gold medal in men's basketball, which would put him in a four-way tie for most all time in the competition by an individual.