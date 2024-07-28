Japan's 14-year-old Coco Yoshizawa earns gold in street skateboarding

Japan’s Coco Yoshizawa won a gold medal in women’s street skateboarding on Sunday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 14-year-old skater is the second youngest gold medal winner Olympic gold medalist for Japan. She totaled 272.25 points.

Momiji Nishiya of Japan also claimed first place in women’s street skateboarding at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the age of 13 years and 330 days.

Japan’s Liz Akama also placed on the podium on Sunday, earning silver for an immprisive total of 265.95 points.

For bronze, Brazil’s Rayssa Leal sealed the deal with 253.37 points. It was between Leal and American Poe Pinson but a late competition error pushed the FLoridian off the podium.

The men’s street skateboarding final will kick off on Monday.