Top-ranked Jannik Sinner withdraws from the Paris Olympics tennis competition

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Olympics tennis competition Wednesday because of tonsillitis.

By The Associated Press

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday because of tonsillitis.

The 22-year-old from Italy posted on social media that he was advised by a doctor that he should sit out the Summer Games. Sinner won the Australian Open in January for his first Grand Slam title and moved up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings last month after reaching the French Open semifinals.

The draw for Olympic tennis is Thursday. Matches begin Saturday, July 27.

"Missing the Olympics is a big disappointment given that it was one of my main goals this season,” Sinner wrote in Italian. “I couldn’t wait to have the honor of representing my country in this extremely important event.”

