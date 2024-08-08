Jamaica's men's 4x100m relay stunningly failed to qualify for the Olympic final.

The country, which won all three Olympic relays when Usain Bolt was in the mix, looked like a much different team this time.

A bad first exchange put them behind, and when 100-meter silver medalist Kishane Thompson took off too fast and had to slow down to receive the stick for the anchor lap, Jamaica was cooked.

Thompson crossed the line fourth, leaving Jamaica’s women with the only chance in the 4x100m to add to the country’s lone sprint medal so far in Paris.

None of Jamaica's best women's sprinters over the past decade — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson or Elaine Thompson-Herah — were on the team that finished third in its heat.

Jamaica finished fourth overall at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after winning gold in 2012 and 2016. The team's 2008 gold medal in relay was stripped.