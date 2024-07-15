The U.S. women's national team has one more friendly before it departs for Paris.

After a narrow 1-0 friendly win versus Mexico on Saturday, the USWNT will meet Costa Rica in a send-off match ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

New manager Emma Hayes has gotten the program to a solid start, having won all three games since officially taking over in early June. The team has yet to concede a goal since Hayes entered the touchline.

Will that streak continue against Costa Rica? Here's what to know about the game:

When is the USWNT vs. Costa Rica game?

The U.S. and Costa Rica will meet on Tuesday, July 16.

What time is the USWNT vs. Costa Rica game?

Kickoff time is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the USWNT vs. Costa Rica game?

Audi Field, home of MLS side D.C. United, is the venue for the game.

How to watch, stream the USWNT vs. Costa Rica game

The game will be broadcast and streamed in English on TNT, truTV and Max. Universo and Peacock will carry the game in Spanish.

What is Costa Rica's international ranking?

As of FIFA's latest ranking of the women's teams on June 14, Costa Rica is the No. 44-ranked nation. The U.S., for comparison's sake, is at No. 5 having dropped a spot.

When are the soccer games for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Soccer at the Paris Games will run from Wednesday, July 24, to Saturday, Aug. 10.

Hayes became the 10th full-time head coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team after leading the Chelsea FC Women for the last 11 seasons.