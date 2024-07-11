How to watch track and field at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Team USA is getting ready to take off in Paris.
The U.S. won a whopping 26 track and field medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Now, Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone headline a stacked U.S. track and field team for the 2024 Olympics.
What will Team USA have in store for Paris? Here is how you can watch and stream all the track and field action for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
How to watch track and field at the 2024 Olympics
Track and field events at the 2024 Olympics will air on TV on NBC, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.
Track and field schedule for the 2024 Olympics
Track and field action will be held at the Stade de France from Aug. 1-10. Marathon and race walk events will take place on Aug. 1, Aug. 10 and Aug. 11.
Below is the full streaming schedule for track and field at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, featuring the main events in each session (all times ET).
|Date/time
|Events
|Stream
|Thursday, Aug. 1, 1:30-5:05 a.m.
|M/W 20km race walk finals
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 4-7 a.m.
|Main: Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500m R1 and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 4-6:35 a.m.
|Qualifying: M hammer throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 4:10-6:25 a.m.
|Qualifying: W high jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 4:50-5:40 a.m.
|Decathlon: Long jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 6:10-6:57 a.m.
|Decathlon: Shot put
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 11:40 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K final and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 11:40 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 12-2:10 p.m.
|Decathlon: High jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 12:15-1:19 p.m.
|Qualifying: W triple jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 12:55-3:12 p.m.
|Qualifying: W discus throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 2, 2:10-2:58 p.m.
|Qualifying: M shot put
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 4-10 a.m.
|Main: Decathlon, M 100m R1 and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 4:10-6:30 a.m.
|Qualifying: M pole vault
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 4:55-6:36 a.m.
|Decathlon: Discus throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 7:40-9:56 a.m.
|Decathlon: Pole vault
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m.
|Main (Finals): W 100m, Decathlon 1500m and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 1:10-2:46 p.m.
|Decathlon: Javelin throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 1:30-2:45 p.m.
|Final: M shot put
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 2:20-3:37 p.m.
|Final: W triple jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 4-7:15 a.m.
|Main (Prelims): W 200m, W 400m hurdles and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 4:20-6:41 a.m.
|Qualifying: W hammer throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 5-5:56 a.m.
|Qualifying: M long jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 12:30-4 p.m.
|Main (Finals): M 100m, W high jump and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 1:40-4 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 1:50-3:35 p.m.
|Final: W high jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 2:30-3:40 p.m.
|Final: M hammer throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 4-7:15 a.m.
|Main (Prelims): M 400m hurdles, W 400m and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 4:10-6:31 a.m.
|Qualifying: M discus throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 4:40-7 a.m.
|Qualifying: W pole vault
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 12:30-4 p.m.
|Main (Finals): W 800m, W 5000m and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 12:30-4 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 1-3:27 p.m.
|Final: M pole vault
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 2:30-3:40 p.m.
|Final: W discus throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 4-7 a.m.
|Main: W 1500m R1, M 200m Rep. and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 4:20-6:46 a.m.
|Qualifying: M javelin throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 5:15-6:23 a.m.
|Qualifying: W long jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1-4 p.m.
|Main (Finals): W 200m, M 1500m and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1:45-4 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1:50-3:05 p.m.
|Final: W hammer throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2:10-3:35 p.m.
|Final: M long jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1:30-4:50 a.m.
|Race walk mixed relay
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 4-7:05 a.m.
|Main (Prelims): W 100m hurdles, M 5000m and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 4-6:15 a.m.
|Qualifying: M high jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 4:20-6:50 a.m.
|Qualifying: W javelin throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-4 p.m.
|Main: M 400m final, M 200m semis and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-4 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:55-3:10 p.m.
|Final: W pole vault
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1:10-2:20 p.m.
|Qualifying: M triple jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2:20-3:35 p.m.
|Final: M discus throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 4-7 a.m.
|Main: Heptathlon, M/W 4x100m relays R1 and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 4:20-5:25 a.m.
|Qualifying: W shot put
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 5-6:50 a.m.
|Heptathlon: High jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.
|Main (Finals): M 200m, W 400m hurdles and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 1:30-2:20 p.m.
|Heptathlon: Shot put
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 1:55-3:20 p.m.
|Final: W long jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 2:20-3:35 p.m.
|Final: M javelin throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 4-4:50 a.m.
|Heptathlon: Long jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 4-7:15 a.m.
|Main: M 800m semis, W 100m hurdles semis and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 5:15-7:15 a.m.
|Heptathlon: Javelin throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m.
|Main (Finals): Heptathlon 800m, M 400m hurdles and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 1:40-2:50 p.m.
|Final: W shot put
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 2:10-3:35 p.m.
|Final: M triple jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 10, 2-5 a.m.
|M marathon
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
|Main (Finals): W 100m hurdles, M/W 4x400m and more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
|Multiview: Track and field
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 10, 1:05-3:05 p.m.
|Final: M high jump
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 10, 1:35-3 p.m.
|Final: W javelin throw
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 11, 2-5:15 p.m.
|W marathon
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
How to watch Noah Lyles at the 2024 Olympics
Lyles will be chasing the title of "fastest man on Earth" at the 2024 Olympics.
The American sprinter will have a chance to follow in the footsteps of Carl Lewis and Usain Bolt in Paris. He will compete in three events — the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay — with a chance to bring home three gold medals.
Here is the streaming schedule to catch Lyles on the track at the 2024 Olympics:
|Date/time
|Events
|Stream
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 4-10 a.m.
|Main: M 100m R1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 12:30-4 p.m.
|Main: M 100m semis/final
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 1:40-4 p.m.
|Multiview: M 100m semis/final
|NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 12:30-4 p.m.
|Main: M 200m R1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, Aug. 5, 12:30-4 p.m.
|Multiview: M 200m R1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-4 p.m.
|Main: M 200m semis
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-4 p.m.
|Multiview: M 200m semis
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 4-7 a.m.
|Main: M 4x100m relay R1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.
|Main: M 200m final
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.
|Multiview: M 200m final
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m.
|Main: M 4x100m relay final
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m.
|Multiview: M 4x100m relay final
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2024 Olympics
Sha'Carri Richardson will make her Olympic debut in Paris after she was suspended for the Tokyo Olympics.
The Dallas native is expected to compete in two events this summer: the women's 100m and the 4x100m relay. She won the 100m at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 10.71 seconds, 0.06 seconds off the personal best she set at the world championships last year. She also won gold as part of Team USA's 4x100m relay at the world championships.
Here is the streaming schedule to watch Richardson at the 2024 Olympics:
|Date/time
|Events
|Stream
|Friday, Aug. 2, 4-7 a.m.
|Main: W 100m prelims/R1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m.
|Main: W 100m semis/final
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m.
|Multiview: W 100m semis/final
|NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 4-7 a.m.
|Main: W 4x100m relay R1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m.
|Main: W 4x100m relay final
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m.
|Multiview: W 4x100m relay final
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2024 Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone jumped onto scene in a major way at the Tokyo Olympics, winning gold in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay.
She hasn't shown any signs of slowing down ahead of the Paris Games. The New Jersey native broke her own world record in the 400m hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Here is the streaming schedule for McLaughlin-Levrone's expected events at the 2024 Olympics:
|Date/time
|Events
|Stream
|Sunday, Aug. 4, 4-7:15 a.m.
|Main: W 400m hurdles R1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1-4 p.m.
|Main: W 400m hurdles semis
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1-4 p.m.
|Multiview: W 400m hurdles semis
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.
|Main: W 400m hurdles final
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.
|Multiview: W 400m hurdles final
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, Aug. 9, 4-7:15 a.m.
|Main: W 4x400m relay R1
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
|Main: W 4x400m final
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
|Multiview: W 4x400m final
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Track and field events at the 2024 Olympics
Here is the full list of athletics medal events at the 2024 Paris Olympics:
- 100m (men's and women's)
- 200m (men's and women's)
- 400m (men's and women's)
- 800m (men's and women's)
- 1500m (men's and women's)
- 5000m (men's and women's)
- 10,000m (men's and women's)
- 100m hurdles (women's)
- 110m hurdles (men's)
- 400m hurdles (men's and women's)
- 3000m steeplechase (men's and women's)
- 4x100m relay (men's and women's)
- 4x400m relay (men's, women's and mixed)
- High jump (men's and women's)
- Pole vault (men's and women's)
- Long jump (men's and women's)
- Triple jump (men's and women's)
- Shot put (men's and women's)
- Discus throw (men's and women's)
- Hammer throw (men's and women's)
- Javelin throw (men's and women's)
- Decathlon (men's)
- Heptathlon (women's)
- 20km race walk (men's and women's)
- 35km team race walk
- Marathon (men's and women's)