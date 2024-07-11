How to watch track and field at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Team USA is getting ready to take off in Paris.

The U.S. won a whopping 26 track and field medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Now, Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone headline a stacked U.S. track and field team for the 2024 Olympics.

What will Team USA have in store for Paris? Here is how you can watch and stream all the track and field action for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

How to watch track and field at the 2024 Olympics

Track and field events at the 2024 Olympics will air on TV on NBC, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Track and field schedule for the 2024 Olympics

Track and field action will be held at the Stade de France from Aug. 1-10. Marathon and race walk events will take place on Aug. 1, Aug. 10 and Aug. 11.

Below is the full streaming schedule for track and field at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, featuring the main events in each session (all times ET).

Date/time Events Stream Thursday, Aug. 1, 1:30-5:05 a.m. M/W 20km race walk finals Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 4-7 a.m. Main: Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500m R1 and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 4-6:35 a.m. Qualifying: M hammer throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 4:10-6:25 a.m. Qualifying: W high jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 4:50-5:40 a.m. Decathlon: Long jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 6:10-6:57 a.m. Decathlon: Shot put Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 11:40 a.m.-4 p.m. Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K final and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 11:40 a.m.-4 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 12-2:10 p.m. Decathlon: High jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 12:15-1:19 p.m. Qualifying: W triple jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 12:55-3:12 p.m. Qualifying: W discus throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 2, 2:10-2:58 p.m. Qualifying: M shot put Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 4-10 a.m. Main: Decathlon, M 100m R1 and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 4:10-6:30 a.m. Qualifying: M pole vault Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 4:55-6:36 a.m. Decathlon: Discus throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 7:40-9:56 a.m. Decathlon: Pole vault Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m. Main (Finals): W 100m, Decathlon 1500m and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m. Multiview: Track and field NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 1:10-2:46 p.m. Decathlon: Javelin throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 1:30-2:45 p.m. Final: M shot put Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 2:20-3:37 p.m. Final: W triple jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 4-7:15 a.m. Main (Prelims): W 200m, W 400m hurdles and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 4:20-6:41 a.m. Qualifying: W hammer throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 5-5:56 a.m. Qualifying: M long jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 12:30-4 p.m. Main (Finals): M 100m, W high jump and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 1:40-4 p.m. Multiview: Track and field NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 1:50-3:35 p.m. Final: W high jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 2:30-3:40 p.m. Final: M hammer throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 4-7:15 a.m. Main (Prelims): M 400m hurdles, W 400m and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 4:10-6:31 a.m. Qualifying: M discus throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 4:40-7 a.m. Qualifying: W pole vault Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 12:30-4 p.m. Main (Finals): W 800m, W 5000m and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 12:30-4 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 1-3:27 p.m. Final: M pole vault Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 2:30-3:40 p.m. Final: W discus throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 4-7 a.m. Main: W 1500m R1, M 200m Rep. and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 4:20-6:46 a.m. Qualifying: M javelin throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 5:15-6:23 a.m. Qualifying: W long jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1-4 p.m. Main (Finals): W 200m, M 1500m and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1:45-4 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1:50-3:05 p.m. Final: W hammer throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2:10-3:35 p.m. Final: M long jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1:30-4:50 a.m. Race walk mixed relay Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 4-7:05 a.m. Main (Prelims): W 100m hurdles, M 5000m and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 4-6:15 a.m. Qualifying: M high jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 4:20-6:50 a.m. Qualifying: W javelin throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-4 p.m. Main: M 400m final, M 200m semis and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-4 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:55-3:10 p.m. Final: W pole vault Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 1:10-2:20 p.m. Qualifying: M triple jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2:20-3:35 p.m. Final: M discus throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 4-7 a.m. Main: Heptathlon, M/W 4x100m relays R1 and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 4:20-5:25 a.m. Qualifying: W shot put Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 5-6:50 a.m. Heptathlon: High jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m. Main (Finals): M 200m, W 400m hurdles and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 1:30-2:20 p.m. Heptathlon: Shot put Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 1:55-3:20 p.m. Final: W long jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 2:20-3:35 p.m. Final: M javelin throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 4-4:50 a.m. Heptathlon: Long jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 4-7:15 a.m. Main: M 800m semis, W 100m hurdles semis and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 5:15-7:15 a.m. Heptathlon: Javelin throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m. Main (Finals): Heptathlon 800m, M 400m hurdles and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 1:40-2:50 p.m. Final: W shot put Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 2:10-3:35 p.m. Final: M triple jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 10, 2-5 a.m. M marathon Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Main (Finals): W 100m hurdles, M/W 4x400m and more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Multiview: Track and field Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 10, 1:05-3:05 p.m. Final: M high jump Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 10, 1:35-3 p.m. Final: W javelin throw Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 11, 2-5:15 p.m. W marathon Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

How to watch Noah Lyles at the 2024 Olympics

Lyles will be chasing the title of "fastest man on Earth" at the 2024 Olympics.

The American sprinter will have a chance to follow in the footsteps of Carl Lewis and Usain Bolt in Paris. He will compete in three events — the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay — with a chance to bring home three gold medals.

Here is the streaming schedule to catch Lyles on the track at the 2024 Olympics:

Date/time Events Stream Saturday, Aug. 3, 4-10 a.m. Main: M 100m R1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 12:30-4 p.m. Main: M 100m semis/final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, Aug. 4, 1:40-4 p.m. Multiview: M 100m semis/final NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 12:30-4 p.m. Main: M 200m R1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, Aug. 5, 12:30-4 p.m. Multiview: M 200m R1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-4 p.m. Main: M 200m semis Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:30-4 p.m. Multiview: M 200m semis Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 4-7 a.m. Main: M 4x100m relay R1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m. Main: M 200m final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m. Multiview: M 200m final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m. Main: M 4x100m relay final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m. Multiview: M 4x100m relay final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Noah Lyles stormed to a U.S. Olympic Trials record in the men's 200m final and into his second Olympic 200m.

How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2024 Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson will make her Olympic debut in Paris after she was suspended for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Dallas native is expected to compete in two events this summer: the women's 100m and the 4x100m relay. She won the 100m at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 10.71 seconds, 0.06 seconds off the personal best she set at the world championships last year. She also won gold as part of Team USA's 4x100m relay at the world championships.

Here is the streaming schedule to watch Richardson at the 2024 Olympics:

Date/time Events Stream Friday, Aug. 2, 4-7 a.m. Main: W 100m prelims/R1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m. Main: W 100m semis/final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m. Multiview: W 100m semis/final NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 4-7 a.m. Main: W 4x100m relay R1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m. Main: W 4x100m relay final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 1-4:30 p.m. Multiview: W 4x100m relay final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

U.S. Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson secured a sport for the Paris Olympics at the U.S. Track and Field Trials.

How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2024 Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone jumped onto scene in a major way at the Tokyo Olympics, winning gold in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay.

She hasn't shown any signs of slowing down ahead of the Paris Games. The New Jersey native broke her own world record in the 400m hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Here is the streaming schedule for McLaughlin-Levrone's expected events at the 2024 Olympics:

Date/time Events Stream Sunday, Aug. 4, 4-7:15 a.m. Main: W 400m hurdles R1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1-4 p.m. Main: W 400m hurdles semis Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1-4 p.m. Multiview: W 400m hurdles semis Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m. Main: W 400m hurdles final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m. Multiview: W 400m hurdles final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 9, 4-7:15 a.m. Main: W 4x400m relay R1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Main: W 4x400m final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Multiview: W 4x400m final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record for an incredible fifth time to qualify for her second Olympic Games. She advances to Paris alongside Anna Cockrell and Jasmine Jones in the 400m hurdles.

Track and field events at the 2024 Olympics

Here is the full list of athletics medal events at the 2024 Paris Olympics: