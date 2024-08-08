How to watch Team USA in the women's volleyball gold medal game

The U.S. women's volleyball team is back to defend its gold medal.

After a thrilling five-set win over reigning silver medalist Brazil, Team USA will compete for back-to-back golds.

Led by Kathryn Plummer and Avery Skinner, the Americans have once again been dominant in Olympic play. They are 4-1 in Paris, putting their record over the last four Olympics at 25-4 (2020 gold, 2016 bronze, 2012 silver).

Here's all the watch info ahead of the match:

Who is playing in women's volleyball gold medal game at the 2024 Olympics?

The U.S. will face off with Italy, which is set for 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Thursday.

When is women’s volleyball gold medal game at the 2024 Olympics?

The gold medal match will be played at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on Sunday, Aug. 11 -- the final day of the 2024 Olympics. It will take place at South Paris Arena No. 1.

How to watch women’s volleyball gold medal game at the 2024 Olympics

The women's volleyball gold medal game will air live on NBC at 7 a.m. ET /4 a.m. PT.

You can stream the match live on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC app.