Breaking — also called breakdancing — is set to hit Paris 2024.

Breaking, which originated in the 1970s in the streets of Bronx, New York, has 30 million fans. The sport is largely popular due to its accessibility and the fact that no equipment is required to partake — besides a pair of shoes and a speaker to play music, of course.

Don’t get it twisted, however, breakdancing is still no easy feat. Athletes have to combine rhythmic movements at fast speeds that are also accurate.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Between breaking’s top rock (stand-up dancing), the footwork (legs move while hands are on the floor) or the freeze (dancers stop in sync with the music), this is a discipline you won’t want to miss.

Here’s how you can see the new sport live:

Where will breaking be held at the 2024 Olympics?

Place de la Concorde will be the site for breaking at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The venue will be transformed into an open-air stadium and situated only a few steps away from the Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

When will breaking be held at the 2024 Olympics?

The two breaking events will take place on Aug. 9 and 10. The events include 16 B-Girls (women’s) and 16 B-Boys (men’s).

The competition begins at 10 a.m. ET for preliminary battles, and the action continues for the finals at 2 p.m. ET on both days.

The schedule is as follows:

Date Event Time (ET) Aug. 9 Women (B-Girl), Qualification

Women (B-Girl), Final 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Aug. 10 Men (B-Boy), Qualification

Men (B-Boy), Final 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

What channel is breaking on at the 2024 Olympics?

Breaking will be featured on NBC on Aug. 9-10 at 8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch 2024 Olympics coverage without cable?

The Paris Olympics can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, which is available on Google's Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Which Americans are in breaking at the 2024 Olympics?

A maximum of two spots per gender per country can represent the breaking team in Paris. Here are the Americans headed to the Olympics:

Men

Victor Montalvo (Victor)

Jeffrey Louis (Jeffro)

Women

Sunny Choi (Sunny)

Logan Edra (Logistx)

Why was breaking added to the 2024 Olympics?

When breaking made its Olympic debut at the Youth Olympic Games in 2018 Buenos Aires, the sport was a success. Because of its popularity, Paris decided to feature the new sport.

What other new sports will be at the 2024 Olympics?

Other new disciplines for the Summer Games include surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing. These three sports debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Logan Edra, better known as Logistx, recently won the Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Championship. But she's just getting started - she's training for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she wants to compete in the first-ever Olympic breakdancing events. Edra says it's an exciting time for the sport, also referred to as breaking - with a growing number of women and girls making a name for themselves.