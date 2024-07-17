How to watch individual gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Frederick Richard are set to lead Team USA's bid for gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

During the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Team USA won a total of two gold medals in gymnastics, along with two silvers and two bronzes. Overall, the red, white and blue came in third in medal count for gymnastics, behind China with 11 medals and the Russian Olympic Committee with 10.

This year's squad is setting its sights on earning even more medals this time around. With that in mind, you will want to make sure to catch the action at the 2024 Olympics.

Here is how you can watch individual gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How to watch individual gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics

Individual gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics will air on TV on NBC, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Individual gymnastics schedule at 2024 Olympics

Individual gymnastics will be held at the Bercy Arena in Paris. It is in the iconic pyramid-shaped venue where Biles will try to win another gold and Richard will try to win gold at his first Games.

Below is the full streaming schedule for individual gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris (all times ET).

Date/time Events Stream Sat, 7/27, 5-7:30a Men's qualification: Subdivision 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 7/27, 9:30a-12p Men's qualification: Subdivision 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 7/27, 2-4:30p Men's qualification: Subdivision 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 7/28, 3:30-5:10a Women's qualification: Subdivision 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 7/28, 5:40-7:20a Women's qualification: Subdivision 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 7/28, 8:50-10:30a Women's qualification: Subdivision 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 7/28, 12-1:40p Women's qualification: Subdivision 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 7/28, 3:10-4:50p Women's qualification: Subdivision 5 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 7/31, 11:30a-2:15p Men's all-around final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/1, 12:15-2:25p Women's all-around final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3, 9:30-10:20a Men's floor exercise final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3, 10:20-11:10a Women's vault final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3, 11:10a-12p Men's pommel horse final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4, 9:00-9:45a Men's rings final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4, 9:45-10:35a Women's uneven bars final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4, 10:35-11:25a Men's vault final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5, 5:45-6:35a Men's parallel bars final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5, 6:35-7:30a Women's balance beam final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5, 7:30:8:20a Men's high bar final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5, 8:20-9:15a Women's floor exercise final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

How to watch Simone Biles at the 2024 Olympics

The four-time gold medalist will participate in three individual events in Paris, giving her the opportunity to nearly double her gold medal count.

Biles will participate in the women's all-around and women's floor exercise competitions, as well as the women's balance beam competition.

The Olympic legend won gold in the women's all-around and women's floor exercise competitions in 2016 in Rio, and also earned bronze in the women's balance beam competition that same year.

Here is the times you can expect to see Biles at the 2024 Olympics (all times ET).

Date/time Events Stream Sun, 7/28, 5:40 Women's qualification: Subdivision 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/1, 12:15p *Women's all-around final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5, 6:36a *Women's balance beam final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5, 8:20a *Women's floor exercise final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com (* indicates only if she qualifies)

Reporter Steve Kornacki breaks down Simone Biles’ triple twisting double back on floor.

How to watch Suni Lee at the 2024 Olympics

Lee is hoping to repeat her gold medal performance in Tokyo in the women's all-around competition. Lee also took home a silver medal for the women's team competition and a bronze medal for the women's uneven bars competition in Tokyo, but will not participate in those events this time around.

Here is the times you can expect to see Lee at the 2024 Olympics (all times ET).

Date/time Events Stream Sun, 7/28, 5:40-7:20a Women's qualification: Subdivision 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/1, 12:15p *Women's all-around final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com (* indicates only if she qualifies)

How to watch Frederick Richard at the 2024 Olympics

The 20-year-old Michigan alum, having won 2023 NCAA championships in the all-around, parallel bars and high bar competitions, is hoping to bring home his first gold medal at this year's Games.

Here is the times you can expect to see Richard at the 2024 Olympics (all times ET).