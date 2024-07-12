Team USA is gearing up for the cycling competition at the 2024 Olympics.
To date, the U.S. has acquired a total of 39 medals in cycling at the Olympics. The list includes 11 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 13 bronze medals. Taylor Knibb and Brandon McNulty will be joined by 26 fellow American cyclists in the French capital as they look to add more medals to their collection.
Here is how you can watch all the cycling action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
How to watch cycling at the 2024 Olympics
Cycling events at the 2024 Olympics will air on TV on NBC, USA Network CNBC and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.
Cycling schedule for the 2024 Olympics
Cycling events will be held at four different venues from Saturday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 11.
The BMX freestyle events will take place at La Concorde Urban Park, while track cycling will be held at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome. The Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium will be home to BMX racing and mountain biking will take place at Elancourt Hill.
Road cycling will start and finish at the Trocadéro and take the men’s and women’s pelotons through the Chevreuse Valley.
Below is the full streaming schedule for cycling at the 2024 Olympics in Paris (all times ET).
|Date/time
|Events
|Stream
|Saturday, July 27, 8 a.m.
|Men’s & women’s individual time trials
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, July 28, 8 a.m.
|Women’s mountain bike
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, July 29, 8 a.m.
|Men’s mountain bike
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, July 30, 7:25 a.m.
|BMX freestyle: Men’s & women’s qualifying
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, July 31, 7:10 a.m.
|BMX freestyle: Men’s & women’s finals
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, August 1, 2 p.m.
|BMX racing: Men’s & women’s quarterfinal
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, August 2, 2 p.m.
|BMX racing: Men’s & women’s semifinal, finals
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, August 3, 5 a.m.
|Men’s road race
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Sunday, August 4, 8 a.m.
|Women’s road race
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Monday, August 5, 11 a.m
|Track: Women’s team sprint finals & more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Tuesday, August 6, 11:30 a.m
|Track: Men’s team sprint finals & more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, August 7, 6:45 a.m.
|Men's individual sprint, women's keirin & more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Wednesday, August 7, 11:30 a.m.
|Men's & women's team pursuit finals & more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Thursday, August 8, 11 a.m.
|Track: Women's keirin, men's omnium finals & more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, August 9, 8 a.m.
|Track: Men's individual sprint semifinals & more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Friday, August 9, 12 p.m.
|Track: Men's individual sprint, women's Madison finals
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Saturday, August 10, 11a.m.
|Track: Men’s Madison final and more
|Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m.
|Sunday, August 11, 5 a.m.
|Women’s omnium final & more
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Cycling events at the 2024 Olympics
Here is the full list of medal events in cycling at the 2024 Paris Olympics:
BMX
- Freestyle (men’s and women’s)
- Racing (men’s and women’s)
Mountain biking
- Cross-country (men’s and women’s)
Road cycling
- Road race (men’s and women’s)
- Time trial (men’s and women’s)
Track cycling
- Sprint (men’s and women’s)
- Team sprint (men’s and women’s)
- Keirin (men’s and women’s)
- Team pursuit (men’s and women’s)
- Omnium (men’s and women’s)
- Madison (men’s and women’s)