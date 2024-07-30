How Snoop Dogg became a fixture of the Paris Olympics

He was ready to make an entrance.

Snoop Dogg, the inimitable elder statesman of American hip-hop, lit up the first few days of the Paris Olympic Games. In his roles as a torchbearer during the opening ceremony and a special NBC Olympics correspondent, the 52-year-old rapper and entrepreneur has been a ubiquitous presence in the City of Lights, mixing it up with big-name athletes and cracking up viewers at home.

Here's a look at some of Snoop's best moments so far.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The torch relay

Snoop joined the torch relay during the opening ceremony Friday, carrying the Olympic flame through the streets of Saint-Denis, a suburb north of Paris.

He was joined by French actress Laetitia Casta and French rapper MC Solaar, among other cultural figures. They marked the 67th leg of the flame's journey.

In a post-ceremony interview with Mike Tirico of NBC Sports, Snoop said he was struck by the symbolism of the relay.

"I felt like Muhammad Ali," Snoop said. "I found out that when you hold the torch, you're a peace messenger."

"I was waving, shaking hands, kissing the babies — doing what I do, you understand me? Putting my foot in the pavement, letting the people know that we're here. We're here for peace, love, unity and great sportsmanship."

The dance moves

TV cameras captured the moment Sunday when Team USA women's gymnastics stars Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, competing in a qualifying round, pointed out someone in the crowd and started dancing.

The cameras zoomed in on Snoop, standing in the first row of the seating area and showing off his moves. He was decked out in his trademark sunglasses and a white Team USA jacket. (He later revealed that he was wearing a Biles T-shirt under the jacket.)

The announcer asked a rhetorical question: "Anybody have any more fun than Snoop? I don't think so."

Drop it like it’s hot! 🔥



Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, and Snoop Dogg were. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/GaZisVIUu8 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 29, 2024

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: