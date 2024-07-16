Get to know Team USA swimming star Gretchen Walsh

Gretchen Walsh is following in her family’s footsteps and heading to Paris to compete in the 2024 Olympics, where she will be hoping her success carries over across the pond.

Before she dives into the pool in Paris, read here to learn more about the Nashville native.

How tall is Gretchen Walsh?

Walsh is 6-foot-1.

How old is Gretchen Walsh?

Walsh was born on Jan. 29, 2003, making her 21 years old.

When did Gretchen Walsh start competing in swimming?

Walsh has been swimming since she was young, but she first garnered nationwide attention when she qualified for a national junior’s competition in 2015 at age 12. One year later in 2016, she became the youngest swimmer to ever compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Who are Gretchen Walsh’s parents?

Walsh’s parents are Glynis and Robert Walsh. Glynis was a collegiate swimmer herself, competing for Boston College.

Where did Gretchen Walsh grow up?

Walsh was born in Nashville, Tennessee, but moved to Old Greenwich, Connecticut, while Gretchen and her sister, Alex, were young. Then, when Gretchen was 11 years old, her family returned to Nashville.

Making it to the Olympics on the Team USA swim team is one of the most challenging achievements in the world, so Gretchen and Alex Walsh are glad they have each other every step of the way.

Where did Gretchen Walsh go to high school?

Walsh attended Harpeth Hall High School in Nashville. While at Harpeth, Walsh set national high school records in the 50m and 100m freestyle.

Where does Gretchen Walsh go to college?

Walsh attends the University of Virginia, where she dominates at the NCAA level. This year alone, she won seven NCAA titles to help lead UVA to a fourth consecutive women’s swimming national championship. This past season she also set America, U.S. Open and NCAA records in the 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly and the 100m freestyle.

Gretchen Walsh shattered the world record in the women’s 100-meter butterfly semifinals on Saturday night, the opening night of the U.S. trials.

Are Gretchen and Alex Walsh related?

Alex Walsh is Gretchen’s older sister by about a year and half. The two are Team USA’s sisterly swimming duo, as Alex has her own loaded résumé of accomplishments in the pool, including a silver medal in the 200m IM at the Tokyo Games. Both sisters also attend the University of Virginia together.

What are some fun facts about Gretchen Walsh?