Live updates: USWNT looks for win over Germany in semi-finals, men's basketball faces Brazil in march toward gold

What to Know
- A full day of track and field events gets underway early at the Stade de France, with early preliminary runs starting at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT. Watch all the action live here.
- The men's 1500m final has track enthusiasts saying it could be one of the best mid-distances races in decades, with talent everywhere you look, including a trio of Americans — and even a rivalry.
- Team USA's Gabby Thomas looks poised to ring the victory bell in the 200m. Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred, who stunned over Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100m, will be one to watch, though.
- USWNT faces 2016 Rio gold medalist Germany — a team it beat 4-1 when the teams met in group play — in the semifinals. Watch live here beginning at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.
- In their seemingly smooth walk toward gold, the men’s basketball team will face Brazil in a quarterfinal game. Watch live here beginning at 3:30 ET/12:30 PT.
