Team USA's Omari Jones wins bronze, is only US boxer to medal in Paris

Team USA's last hope for a medal in boxing, Florida's Omari Jones, was defeated in a match against Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Both Jones and Muydinkhujaev came into the semifinal undefeated in the men's welterweight (71kg) event.

But Muydinkhujaev beat Jones 3-2.

Muydinkhujaev, with the win, advanced to the gold medal match on Aug. 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

With the loss, the 21-year-old Jones, of Orlando, took home the bronze, becoming the only American boxer to medal in Paris.